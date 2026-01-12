Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $41.14 and last traded at $41.1450, with a volume of 505261 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $41.07.
Capital Group Core Equity ETF Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.22.
Capital Group Core Equity ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.1055 per share. This is an increase from Capital Group Core Equity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 26th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capital Group Core Equity ETF
Capital Group Core Equity ETF Company Profile
The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.
