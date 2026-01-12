Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $41.14 and last traded at $41.1450, with a volume of 505261 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $41.07.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.22.

Get Capital Group Core Equity ETF alerts:

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.1055 per share. This is an increase from Capital Group Core Equity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 26th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capital Group Core Equity ETF

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CGUS. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 16,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 42,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 24,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 11,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, VestGen Investment Management boosted its holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. VestGen Investment Management now owns 15,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Core Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Core Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.