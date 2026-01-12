Bollore (OTCMKTS:BOIVF) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Bollore S.A. (OTCMKTS:BOIVF – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 160,251 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 141% from the previous session’s volume of 66,551 shares.The stock last traded at $5.4950 and had previously closed at $5.30.
Bollore Stock Performance
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.65.
Bollore Company Profile
Bolloré is a diversified French conglomerate active across transportation and logistics, energy storage and systems, and communications. The company operates through subsidiaries that offer freight forwarding, port operations, and supply chain management services, serving industries ranging from automotive and industrial to retail and healthcare. Its logistics arm, Bolloré Logistics, maintains a network of offices and logistics platforms in Europe, Africa, Asia, and the Americas, supporting import, export and customs services.
In energy storage, Bolloré has developed advanced lithium metal polymer (LMP) battery technology under its Blue Solutions division.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Bollore
- Wall Street ‘Sleeper Stock’ Could Become #1 Stock of 2026
- How a Family Trust May Be Able To Help Preserve Your Wealth
- Gold Breakout ALERT
- Trump’s Hand-Written Letter Will Shock his Haters
- The $100 Trillion AI Story No One Is Telling You
Receive News & Ratings for Bollore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bollore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.