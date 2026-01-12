Franklin FTSE India ETF (NYSEARCA:FLIN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Franklin FTSE India ETF (NYSEARCA:FLIN – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,721,622 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 117% from the previous session’s volume of 793,205 shares.The stock last traded at $38.21 and had previously closed at $37.92.

Franklin FTSE India ETF Stock Up 0.8%

The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.61 and a 200 day moving average of $38.49.

Institutional Trading of Franklin FTSE India ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLIN. Bare Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in Franklin FTSE India ETF by 314.9% during the second quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Franklin FTSE India ETF by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in Franklin FTSE India ETF by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter.

About Franklin FTSE India ETF

The Franklin FTSE India ETF (FLIN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE India RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Indian securities. FLIN was launched on Feb 6, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

