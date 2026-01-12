International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) Reaches New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Shares of International Seaways Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $55.25 and last traded at $55.21, with a volume of 373996 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.41.

INSW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Pareto Securities downgraded shares of International Seaways from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Zacks Research downgraded International Seaways from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Wall Street Zen cut International Seaways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of International Seaways in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Seaways currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.67.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06 and a beta of -0.18.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 23rd. The transportation company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter. International Seaways had a net margin of 28.26% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The firm had revenue of $84.82 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that International Seaways Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 9th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio is 10.93%.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of International Seaways stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.26, for a total transaction of $48,260.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 75,242 shares in the company, valued at $3,631,178.92. The trade was a 1.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lois K. Zabrocky sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.56, for a total transaction of $97,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 182,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,858,363.76. The trade was a 1.08% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 32,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,698,825 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its position in International Seaways by 43.9% in the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 709,036 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,866,000 after purchasing an additional 216,325 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 4,255.3% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 197,380 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,095,000 after buying an additional 192,848 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 9.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,855,110 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $67,674,000 after buying an additional 159,125 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in International Seaways by 105.2% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 270,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,864,000 after buying an additional 138,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marex Group plc acquired a new position in International Seaways during the second quarter worth about $4,276,000. 67.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Seaways, Inc (NYSE: INSW) is an independent tanker company that provides seaborne transportation services to oil companies, commodity traders and national oil companies. The firm’s operations focus on the carriage of crude oil and refined petroleum products, offering both time­ charter and voyage­ charter arrangements. With a modern fleet of very large crude carriers (VLCCs), Suezmax and Aframax tankers, as well as medium range (MR) and Handy product tankers, International Seaways supports global energy supply chains across major trade routes.

Founded in 1997 as Diamond S Shipping, the company completed its initial public offering in the late 1990s and rebranded to International Seaways in September 2018.

