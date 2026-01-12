NXM (NXM) Achieves Market Cap of $376.09 Million

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. One NXM token can currently be purchased for about $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, NXM has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. NXM has a market capitalization of $376.09 million and approximately $95.14 thousand worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get NXM alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00001900 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.28 or 0.00011197 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001008 BTC.

Prom (PROM) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.48 or 0.00009236 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00003851 BTC.

STP (STPT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About NXM

NXM (CRYPTO:NXM) is a token. Its genesis date was May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. The official website for NXM is nexusmutual.io. NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling NXM

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 57.03393143 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NXM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NXM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NXM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NXM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.