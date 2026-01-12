Qtum Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $17.44 Million (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 12th. In the last week, Qtum has traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Qtum has a market capitalization of $148.83 million and approximately $17.44 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qtum coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.40 or 0.00001530 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Qtum alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,116.22 or 0.03392957 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000430 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0996 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.77 or 0.00014989 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00005858 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00001861 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00003451 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00002752 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Qtum Coin Profile

QTUM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 105,941,965 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Qtum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qtum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.