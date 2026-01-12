Summit Creek Advisors LLC Has $13.48 Million Stock Holdings in Option Care Health, Inc. $OPCH

Summit Creek Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) by 6.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 485,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,730 shares during the period. Option Care Health makes up approximately 2.0% of Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $13,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPCH. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its stake in Option Care Health by 134.2% during the second quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 8,237,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,557,000 after buying an additional 4,720,988 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Option Care Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,932,000. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Option Care Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,455,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Option Care Health by 109.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,410,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Option Care Health by 145.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,138,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,660 shares during the last quarter. 98.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Option Care Health Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OPCH opened at $31.78 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.68 and a 1-year high of $35.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OPCH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Option Care Health in a report on Friday, October 31st. Citizens Jmp decreased their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. JMP Securities set a $36.00 target price on shares of Option Care Health in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Option Care Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Option Care Health news, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. acquired 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.98 per share, for a total transaction of $987,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 413,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,739,872.20. This represents a 10.12% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Option Care Health Profile

Option Care Health (NASDAQ: OPCH) is a leading provider of home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company specializes in the administration of injectable therapies, including antibiotics, nutrition, hydration, immunoglobulin, pain management and specialty pharmaceuticals. Through its nationwide network of infusion pharmacies and nursing professionals, Option Care Health delivers customized care plans and in-home nursing visits to patients managing complex or chronic conditions outside of a hospital setting.

Option Care Health traces its current structure to the completion of its merger with BioScrip in early 2021, combining two of the industry’s most experienced home infusion businesses.

