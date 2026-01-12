Summit Creek Advisors LLC Sells 11,507 Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. $SPSC

Summit Creek Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 134,835 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 11,507 shares during the quarter. SPS Commerce comprises 2.0% of Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $14,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 39.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 393 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,134 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 545.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 8.0% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 23,798 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,159,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in SPS Commerce in the first quarter worth about $465,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

SPS Commerce Stock Up 1.3%

SPS Commerce stock opened at $94.49 on Monday. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.05 and a twelve month high of $197.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.37 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.67 and its 200 day moving average is $105.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPS Commerce ( NASDAQ:SPSC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The software maker reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.14. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 11.65%.The business had revenue of $189.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. SPS Commerce has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.100-4.15 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.980-1.020 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Northland Capmk raised SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley set a $100.00 target price on SPS Commerce and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Northland Securities set a $109.00 price target on SPS Commerce in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird set a $104.00 price target on SPS Commerce in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (down previously from $150.00) on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Friday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.80.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SPSC

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Marty M. Reaume sold 1,732 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total value of $159,794.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 9,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,917.08. The trade was a 15.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SPS Commerce Profile

(Free Report)

SPS Commerce, Inc is a leading provider of cloud-based supply chain management solutions that enable seamless collaboration between retailers, suppliers and logistics providers. Through its robust network, SPS Commerce connects trading partners with electronic data interchange (EDI) capabilities, helping businesses automate order processing, inventory management and fulfillment workflows. The company’s platform ensures data accuracy, accelerates order-to-cash cycles and reduces manual intervention, supporting a wide range of industries including retail, grocery, consumer goods and automotive.

The company offers a suite of services encompassing EDI, retail-ready compliance, order management and data analytics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.