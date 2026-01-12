MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF $VOT

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,856 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,853 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 2.4% of MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $9,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,458,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,078,000 after purchasing an additional 75,684 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.8% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,229,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,672,000 after buying an additional 167,722 shares during the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 1,036,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,657,000 after buying an additional 13,147 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 723,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,647,000 after buying an additional 24,279 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 12.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 716,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,652,000 after acquiring an additional 76,570 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $285.90 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $282.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $287.03. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $209.64 and a 1 year high of $298.66. The company has a market capitalization of $18.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.98 and a beta of 1.16.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies. The Fund attempts to replicate the target Index by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the stocks that make up the Index, holding each stock in approximately the same proportion as its weighting in the Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.