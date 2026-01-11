Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF $QQQM is Marmo Financial Group LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Marmo Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,198 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,676 shares during the period. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF accounts for approximately 9.4% of Marmo Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Marmo Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $19,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 400.0% during the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the second quarter worth $43,000.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QQQM opened at $258.01 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $253.60 and its 200 day moving average is $244.16. The firm has a market cap of $71.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 1.16. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $165.72 and a 52-week high of $262.23.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.323 per share. This is a boost from Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

