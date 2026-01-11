Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Reduces Position in Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF $ENFR

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY cut its stake in shares of Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:ENFR – Free Report) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 218,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,278 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF were worth $7,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF by 68.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 7,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 2,857 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF by 17.3% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 39,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after buying an additional 5,799 shares during the last quarter. Bulwark Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF by 34.6% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 162,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,249,000 after acquiring an additional 41,808 shares during the period.

Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA ENFR opened at $31.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $325.40 million, a P/E ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 0.81. Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.38 and a fifty-two week high of $34.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.43.

Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

The Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF (ENFR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alerian Midstream Energy Select index. The fund tracks an index of energy infrastructure companies in the US and Canada, weighted by market capitalization. ENFR was launched on Nov 1, 2013 and is managed by Alerian.

