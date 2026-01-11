Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

RDWR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $25.00 target price on shares of Radware in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Radware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Radware in a research note on Monday, December 29th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Radware during the 1st quarter valued at $738,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Radware by 14.1% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 59,166 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 7,309 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS increased its position in Radware by 172.7% in the 2nd quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 18,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Radware by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 9,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Radware during the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,960,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.12% of the company’s stock.

RDWR stock opened at $24.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.50 and a beta of 0.94. Radware has a 52-week low of $18.46 and a 52-week high of $31.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.58.

Radware Ltd. provides cybersecurity and application delivery solutions designed to ensure the availability, performance and security of mission?critical applications. Its product portfolio includes on?premises and cloud?based offerings such as Alteon application delivery controllers, DefensePro network behavior analysis for DDoS mitigation and AppWall web application firewall. The company’s platforms use real?time behavioral analysis, machine learning and automation to protect against distributed denial?of?service attacks, application layer threats and network intrusions.

Founded in 1997, Radware is co-headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel, with a principal U.S.

