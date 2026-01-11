Marmo Financial Group LLC Sells 222,681 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF $XSMO

Marmo Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO – Free Report) by 79.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 58,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 222,681 shares during the period. Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Marmo Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Marmo Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF were worth $4,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XSMO. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 12.5% in the third quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares in the last quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 210,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,477,000 after buying an additional 50,497 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 924.8% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 4,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unique Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 36.9% during the third quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 11,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 3,047 shares during the last quarter.
Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF Trading Up 1.1%
NYSEARCA XSMO opened at $74.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.75. Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $53.89 and a 1 year high of $75.93.
About Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF
The Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (XSMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of US small-caps stocks selected by momentum. Holdings are weighted by a combination of market cap and momentum. XSMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.
