Strategic Blueprint LLC Has $414,000 Position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August $FAUG

Strategic Blueprint LLC cut its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:FAUG – Free Report) by 66.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,124 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August were worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Wealth Management Nebraska bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the second quarter worth $209,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the second quarter worth $220,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 10.9% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LifeWealth Investments LLC increased its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. LifeWealth Investments LLC now owns 5,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the last quarter.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August Price Performance

Shares of BATS:FAUG opened at $53.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.41. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August has a one year low of $41.24 and a one year high of $50.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 0.63.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (FAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FAUG was launched on Nov 6, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

