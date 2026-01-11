Park Avenue Securities LLC Raises Position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF $BUG

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Free Report) by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,216 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,850 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF were worth $2,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BUG. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the second quarter valued at $38,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 161.0% during the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the second quarter valued at $75,000.

Get Global X Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

Global X Cybersecurity ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ BUG opened at $30.67 on Friday. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a one year low of $29.07 and a one year high of $37.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.71 and a 200 day moving average of $33.77. The company has a market capitalization of $950.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.03 and a beta of 0.84.

Global X Cybersecurity ETF Dividend Announcement

About Global X Cybersecurity ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th were paid a $0.0119 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.0%.

(Free Report)

The Global X Cybersecurity ETF (BUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Cybersecurity index, a modified market-cap-weighted global index of companies selected on the basis of revenue related to cybersecurity activities. BUG was launched on Oct 25, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.