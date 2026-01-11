Park Avenue Securities LLC Takes Position in VICI Properties Inc. $VICI

Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 65,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,126,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in VICI Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its position in VICI Properties by 489.2% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in VICI Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 97.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VICI Properties stock opened at $27.77 on Friday. VICI Properties Inc. has a one year low of $27.48 and a one year high of $34.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The company has a market capitalization of $29.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.70.

VICI Properties ( NYSE:VICI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 70.18%.The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. VICI Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.360-2.370 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 17th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.5%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.70%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VICI. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $33.00 target price on VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on VICI Properties from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.31.

VICI Properties (NYSE: VICI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in experiential real estate, with a primary focus on gaming, hospitality and entertainment assets. The company acquires, owns and manages a portfolio of destination properties and leases those assets to operators under long-term agreements, generating rental income and partnering on property development and capital projects. VICI was formed in connection with the restructuring of Caesars Entertainment and has since grown through acquisitions and strategic transactions to expand its footprint in the gaming and leisure sector.

The company’s portfolio is concentrated in major U.S.

