Head to Head Contrast: Powell Max (NASDAQ:PMAX) vs. Orix Corp Ads (NYSE:IX)

Powell Max (NASDAQ:PMAX – Get Free Report) and Orix Corp Ads (NYSE:IX – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Powell Max has a beta of 1.14, indicating that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Orix Corp Ads has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Powell Max and Orix Corp Ads, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Powell Max 1 0 0 0 1.00 Orix Corp Ads 0 0 1 0 3.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

1.7% of Orix Corp Ads shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Orix Corp Ads shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Powell Max and Orix Corp Ads”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Powell Max $4.69 million 0.68 -$2.33 million N/A N/A Orix Corp Ads $1,949.75 billion 0.02 $2.32 billion $2.61 11.73

Orix Corp Ads has higher revenue and earnings than Powell Max.

Profitability

This table compares Powell Max and Orix Corp Ads’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Powell Max N/A N/A N/A Orix Corp Ads 14.53% 10.30% 2.57%

Summary

Orix Corp Ads beats Powell Max on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Powell Max

Powell Max Limited is a financial communications services provider. Powell Max Limited is based in JERSEY CITY, N.J.

About Orix Corp Ads

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the United States, Asia, Europe, Australasia, and the Middle East. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and ICT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services. Its Real Estate segment develops, rents, and manages real estate properties; operates facilities; real estate asset management; manages residential condominiums and office building; and provides construction contracting, real estate brokerage, and real estate investment advisory services, as well as operates hotels and Japanese inns. The company's PE Investment and Concession segment engages in the private equity (PE) investment and concession businesses. Its Environment and Energy segment provides renewable energy; ESCO; retails electric power; sells solar panels and battery electricity storage systems; and recycling and waste management services, as well as generates solar power. The company's Insurance segment sells life insurance products through agents, banks, and other financial institutions, as well as face-to-face and online. Its Banking and Credit segment provides banking and consumer finance services. The company's Aircraft and Ships segment engages in the aircraft leasing and management, and ship-related finance and investment businesses. Its ORIX USA segment offers finance, investment, and asset management services. The company's ORIX Europe segment provides equity and fixed income asset management services. Its Asia and Australia segment offers finance and investment businesses. The company was formerly known as Orient Leasing Co., Ltd. and changed its name to ORIX Corporation in 1989. ORIX Corporation was incorporated in 1950 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

