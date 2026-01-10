ORG Partners LLC Boosts Stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF $DYNF

ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF – Free Report) by 78.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,312 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,884 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF comprises about 1.2% of ORG Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF were worth $6,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF by 285.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Team Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Team Financial Group LLC now owns 2,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DYNF opened at $61.57 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.42. The firm has a market cap of $31.45 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 1.03. iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF has a 12-month low of $42.10 and a 12-month high of $61.82.

The BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (DYNF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of large- and mid-cap US stocks that uses five equity style factors. DYNF was launched on Mar 19, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

