Steele Capital Management Inc. Sells 7,544 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF $VBR

Steele Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 12.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 51,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,544 shares during the quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $10,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,360,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,337,000 after acquiring an additional 185,712 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,426,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,321,000 after purchasing an additional 41,495 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 880,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,766,000 after purchasing an additional 162,575 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 67.1% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 812,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,323,000 after purchasing an additional 326,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 794,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,989,000 after purchasing an additional 49,116 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR opened at $222.06 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $211.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.08. The company has a market cap of $33.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $160.23 and a twelve month high of $222.57.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies. The Fund attempts to replicate the target Index by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the stocks that make up the Index, holding each stock in approximately the same proportion as its weighting in the Index.

