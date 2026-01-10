Steele Capital Management Inc. Sells 10,198 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF $SPHQ

Steele Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,198 shares during the quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,247,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,846,000 after buying an additional 3,741,699 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 61.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 3,869,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469,187 shares during the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 100.8% during the second quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 1,345,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,888,000 after purchasing an additional 675,521 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the second quarter worth $40,771,000. Finally, First International Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the second quarter worth $40,574,000.

Shares of SPHQ opened at $77.35 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 52-week low of $57.67 and a 52-week high of $77.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.77 and its 200-day moving average is $73.29. The firm has a market cap of $15.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 0.92.

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap. SPHQ was launched on Dec 6, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

