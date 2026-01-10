ORG Partners LLC Has $3.06 Million Holdings in PACCAR Inc. $PCAR

ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in PACCAR Inc. (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 7,030.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,087 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,651 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $3,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in PACCAR by 293.1% in the third quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd lifted its stake in PACCAR by 234.2% in the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $118.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $62.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.11. PACCAR Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.65 and a 1-year high of $119.21.

PACCAR Cuts Dividend

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.02). PACCAR had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc. will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 11th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PCAR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings cut shares of PACCAR from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Zacks Research upgraded PACCAR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 8th. UBS Group set a $103.00 target price on PACCAR and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on PACCAR from $97.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PACCAR currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PACCAR news, CFO Brice J. Poplawski sold 3,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total value of $340,774.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,338.20. The trade was a 87.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Profile

PACCAR Inc is a global technology leader in the design, manufacture and customer support of light-, medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles. The company’s products are marketed under well-known brand names including Kenworth, Peterbilt and DAF and span vocational and long-haul applications. PACCAR’s core business includes vehicle engineering and assembly as well as the supply of components and proprietary powertrain systems designed to meet regulatory and customer performance requirements.

In addition to truck manufacturing, PACCAR operates a comprehensive aftermarket parts business, distributes used trucks and provides commercial vehicle financing and leasing through its financial services operations.

