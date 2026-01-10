ORG Wealth Partners LLC Buys 51,880 Shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. $KYN

ORG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Free Report) by 38.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 187,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 51,880 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund makes up approximately 0.6% of ORG Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. ORG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund were worth $2,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,667,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,367,000 after purchasing an additional 256,721 shares during the period. Terril Brothers Inc. grew its holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 133.0% during the second quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. now owns 1,066,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,570,000 after purchasing an additional 608,995 shares during the period. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 3.7% in the third quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 649,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,038,000 after buying an additional 23,013 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 1.5% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 345,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,394,000 after buying an additional 4,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 508.4% in the second quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 343,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,365,000 after buying an additional 286,756 shares during the period.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund news, President James C. Baker bought 25,000 shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.74 per share, for a total transaction of $293,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president directly owned 886,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,402,109.60. This trade represents a 2.90% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Stock Up 0.3%

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE KYN opened at $12.31 on Friday. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $9.82 and a one year high of $13.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 8.3%. This is a boost from Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 15th.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Profile

The Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE: KYN) is a closed-end management investment company that focuses on energy infrastructure assets. The fund’s portfolio is primarily composed of equity securities of publicly traded partnerships—including master limited partnerships (MLPs)—and other energy-related companies. Key sectors in its midstream-oriented strategy include the transportation, storage, processing and distribution of natural gas, crude oil and refined products.

Since commencing operations in 2014, Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund has pursued a dual objective of current income generation and long-term capital appreciation.

