American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DCH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DCH – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.45.

Several research analysts recently commented on DCH shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d)” rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, February 17th.

Get American Axle & Manufacturing alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on American Axle & Manufacturing

American Axle & Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of DCH opened at $6.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.55, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $9.25.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:DCH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 13th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.09. American Axle & Manufacturing had a positive return on equity of 10.00% and a negative net margin of 0.34%.The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis.

About American Axle & Manufacturing

(Get Free Report)

American Axle & Manufacturing is a U.S.-based designer, engineer and manufacturer of driveline and drivetrain systems and components for the automotive and light- and heavy-vehicle markets. The company produces a range of mechanical and electromechanical products including axles, driveshafts, differential systems, halfshafts, transmission components, and related sealing and suspension parts. Its product portfolio serves passenger cars, light trucks, commercial vehicles and off-highway applications.

Beyond component manufacturing, the company provides integrated engineering services such as product development, testing and system integration to help vehicle manufacturers meet performance, weight and fuel-economy targets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.