Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Equity Residential $EQR

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 960,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,296 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.25% of Equity Residential worth $62,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EQR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 2.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,597,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,728,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281,354 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Equity Residential by 566.7% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 115,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,456,000 after purchasing an additional 97,906 shares during the last quarter. Aberdeen Group plc raised its position in Equity Residential by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 568,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,446,000 after purchasing an additional 146,148 shares during the period. National Pension Service raised its position in Equity Residential by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 605,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,194,000 after purchasing an additional 26,590 shares during the period. Finally, Andra AP fonden lifted its stake in Equity Residential by 30.3% in the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 187,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,627,000 after purchasing an additional 43,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Equity Residential news, EVP Catherine Carraway sold 656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.13, for a total transaction of $42,725.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 18,339 shares in the company, valued at $1,194,419.07. This represents a 3.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Garechana sold 3,637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.13, for a total value of $236,877.81. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 18,740 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,536.20. This trade represents a 16.25% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,058 shares of company stock worth $655,078. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho cut their target price on Equity Residential from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Piper Sandler set a $78.00 price objective on Equity Residential in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on Equity Residential from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Equity Residential from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Equity Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.78.

View Our Latest Report on Equity Residential

Equity Residential Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of NYSE EQR opened at $63.19 on Friday. Equity Residential has a twelve month low of $58.38 and a twelve month high of $75.86. The firm has a market cap of $23.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.01). Equity Residential had a net margin of 36.20% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $781.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equity Residential has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.940-0.980 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.020-4.140 EPS. Analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 2nd were given a $0.6925 dividend. This represents a $2.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 2nd. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.54%.

About Equity Residential

(Free Report)

Equity Residential (NYSE: EQR) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, develops, owns and operates rental apartment properties. Headquartered in Chicago, the company focuses on delivering professionally managed, market-rate apartment homes and related services to renters. Its operations cover a range of property types, including high-rise and mid-rise assets, with amenities and on-site management designed to support resident retention and occupancy.

The company’s core activities include property acquisitions, development and redevelopment, leasing, and day-to-day property management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.