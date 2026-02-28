MNTN Inc. (NYSE:MNTN) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of MNTN Inc. (NYSE:MNTN – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, nine have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.4545.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore set a $27.00 target price on shares of MNTN in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. TD Cowen upgraded MNTN to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Citizens Jmp set a $23.00 target price on MNTN in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on MNTN from $35.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of MNTN from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 12th.

In related news, Director Hadi Partovi sold 86,665 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.39, for a total value of $1,160,444.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In the last three months, insiders sold 447,520 shares of company stock worth $6,005,775. Corporate insiders own 60.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in MNTN during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MNTN during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in MNTN during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in MNTN by 2,093.6% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 5,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in MNTN in the third quarter valued at about $86,000. 72.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MNTN opened at $9.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.70. The company has a market capitalization of $719.72 million and a PE ratio of -6.29. MNTN has a 12-month low of $7.71 and a 12-month high of $32.49.

MNTN (NYSE:MNTN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.17. MNTN had a positive return on equity of 9.51% and a negative net margin of 2.22%.The company had revenue of $87.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.18 million. The business’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

MNTN is a software platform specializing in connected television (CTV) advertising, offering marketers the tools to plan, launch and measure streaming TV campaigns. Its platform enables brands to reach audiences across major OTT and CTV channels, helping advertisers target viewers based on demographic, behavioral and contextual data.

The company’s core product suite includes campaign management, real-time bidding and performance analytics. MNTN integrates with leading streaming services and ad exchanges, allowing clients to execute programmatic buys, track view-through conversions and optimize media spend through automated reporting dashboards.

Founded by experienced digital advertising professionals, MNTN is headquartered in Austin, Texas, and primarily serves brands and agencies across the United States and Canada.

