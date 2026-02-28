Kuehne & Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) and Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico (NYSE:PAC) Head-To-Head Contrast

Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico (NYSE:PAC – Get Free Report) and Kuehne & Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico and Kuehne & Nagel International”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico $2.16 billion N/A $472.81 million $10.25 25.41 Kuehne & Nagel International $28.18 billion 1.00 $1.34 billion $2.01 23.14

Dividends

Kuehne & Nagel International has higher revenue and earnings than Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico. Kuehne & Nagel International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico pays an annual dividend of $7.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Kuehne & Nagel International pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico pays out 77.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Kuehne & Nagel International pays out 61.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico and Kuehne & Nagel International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico 24.06% 41.85% 12.11% Kuehne & Nagel International 4.01% 40.03% 8.48%

Volatility & Risk

Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico has a beta of 1, suggesting that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Kuehne & Nagel International has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

11.7% of Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico and Kuehne & Nagel International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico 0 4 2 0 2.33 Kuehne & Nagel International 2 3 1 0 1.83

Summary

Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico beats Kuehne & Nagel International on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico

(Get Free Report)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and manage airports in Mexico and Jamaica. The company operates twelve international airports in Guadalajara and Tijuana areas, Mexico; and two international airports in Montego Bay, Jamaica. It also offers aeronautical services, such as passenger, aircraft landing, parking, airport security, and passenger walkway and airport bus, as well as car packing charges; complementary services, including baggage handling, catering, aircraft maintenance and repair, and fuel; cargo handling; and ground transportation services. In addition, the company provides non-aeronautical services, such as redesigning and modernizing terminal spaces and developing new projects; telephone and internet services; and ground handling services under the brand Primesky, as well as advertising services. Further, it engages in commercial activities comprising leasing space in terminals to airlines and other service providers; to retail stores, such as souvenir and gift shops, fashion and footwear stores, pharmacies, jewelry, electronics, cosmetics, and others; to various food and beverage services; car rental service companies, including parking spots, lots, and car rental reservation booths; to timeshare developers; to financial service providers; and to operators of duty-free stores. Additionally, the company operates parking facilities; VIP lounges; convenience stores; and vending machines. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.

About Kuehne & Nagel International

(Get Free Report)

Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics, and Contract Logistics. It offers less-than-container load, reefer and project logistics, and flexible container shipping solutions. The company also provides time-critical solutions, sea-air and time-defined products, airside and air charter services, cargo insurance, and customs clearance services. In addition, it offers spare parts logistics, production, and e-commerce logistics, distribution, packaging, and process solutions. Further, the company provides supply chain consulting and order management services. It serves aerospace, automotive, mobility, consumer, healthcare, high-tech and semicon, industrial, and perishables industries. The company was founded in 1890 and is based in Schindellegi, Switzerland. Kuehne + Nagel International AG is a subsidiary of Kuehne Holding AG.

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.