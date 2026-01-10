Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF $PXH Holdings Raised by ORG Partners LLC

ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH – Free Report) by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 73,035 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,018 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 385,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,372,000 after purchasing an additional 107,132 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 50,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,740,000.

Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PXH opened at $26.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.60. Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $18.62 and a 1-year high of $26.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.08.

Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (PXH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Emerging index. The fund tracks an index of emerging market companies selected and weighted based on a fundamental methodology. PXH was launched on Sep 27, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

