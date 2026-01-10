iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF $NEAR Shares Sold by ORG Partners LLC

ORG Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF (BATS:NEAR – Free Report) by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,782 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF were worth $1,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 92.1% during the second quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 41.5% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period.

iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF Trading Up 1.4%

BATS NEAR opened at $51.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.13. iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.25 and a fifty-two week high of $51.40.

About iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF

The iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to maximize income and preserve capital using very short maturity, USD-denominated global fixed income securities in an actively-managed fund. NEAR was launched on Sep 25, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

