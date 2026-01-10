R. W. Roge & Company Inc. Has $2.63 Million Holdings in Virtus Alpha Simplex Managed Futures ETF $ASMF

R. W. Roge & Company Inc. cut its position in shares of Virtus Alpha Simplex Managed Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:ASMF – Free Report) by 29.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 112,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,321 shares during the period. Virtus Alpha Simplex Managed Futures ETF comprises 1.3% of R. W. Roge & Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. owned about 0.10% of Virtus Alpha Simplex Managed Futures ETF worth $2,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abbington Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Alpha Simplex Managed Futures ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,163,000. A&I Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Virtus Alpha Simplex Managed Futures ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,749,000. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Virtus Alpha Simplex Managed Futures ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $444,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Virtus Alpha Simplex Managed Futures ETF by 136.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 17,565 shares in the last quarter.

Get Virtus Alpha Simplex Managed Futures ETF alerts:

Virtus Alpha Simplex Managed Futures ETF Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of Virtus Alpha Simplex Managed Futures ETF stock opened at $24.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.73 million, a PE ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.20. Virtus Alpha Simplex Managed Futures ETF has a 12 month low of $21.82 and a 12 month high of $26.27.

Virtus Alpha Simplex Managed Futures ETF Profile

The Virtus Alphasimplex Managed Futures ETF (ASMF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in global macro alternatives. The fund is an actively managed alternative fund that uses trend-following models and risk management approaches to capture opportunities in futures contracts of various asset classes. ASMF was launched on May 15, 2024 and is issued by Virtus Investment Partners.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Virtus Alpha Simplex Managed Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:ASMF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Alpha Simplex Managed Futures ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Alpha Simplex Managed Futures ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.