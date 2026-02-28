Raymond James Financial, Inc. $RJF Stake Lifted by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 372,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,915 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.19% of Raymond James Financial worth $64,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RJF. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Raymond James Financial by 8.2% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 4,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in Raymond James Financial by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 15,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,592 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Raymond James Financial by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Raymond James Financial by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 3,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Raymond James Financial by 38.7% during the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 13,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866 shares during the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Raymond James Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Raymond James Financial news, insider Paul C. Reilly sold 130,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.15, for a total value of $21,321,584.05. Following the transaction, the insider owned 260,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,508,079.90. This represents a 33.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Financial Stock Performance

Shares of RJF stock opened at $152.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.00. Raymond James Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.57 and a 1-year high of $177.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.30.

Raymond James Financial (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.03. Raymond James Financial had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 13.07%.The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Raymond James Financial, Inc. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raymond James Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st. Raymond James Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on RJF. Morgan Stanley restated a “positive” rating on shares of Raymond James Financial in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Raymond James Financial from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. UBS Group set a $176.00 target price on Raymond James Financial and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Raymond James Financial from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Raymond James Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.17.

Get Our Latest Report on RJF

About Raymond James Financial

(Free Report)

Raymond James Financial is a diversified financial services firm headquartered in St. Petersburg, Florida. Founded in 1962, the company provides a range of services to individual investors, businesses and institutions through a combination of wealth management, capital markets, investment banking, asset management, banking and trust services. Its business model centers on a network of financial advisors and broker-dealer operations that deliver personalized financial planning, investment advisory services and brokerage solutions.

The firm’s core offerings include private client wealth management delivered by independent and employee advisors, equity and fixed-income research, institutional sales and trading, and investment banking services such as mergers and acquisitions advisory and capital raising.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.