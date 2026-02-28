FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) Raised to Strong-Buy at Barclays

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Barclays from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday,Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on FIGS from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of FIGS in a report on Monday, December 29th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of FIGS from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of FIGS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of FIGS in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.25.

Shares of FIGS stock opened at $15.44 on Friday. FIGS has a fifty-two week low of $3.57 and a fifty-two week high of $15.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.24 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.39 and a 200 day moving average of $9.35.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $201.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.33 million. FIGS had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 5.43%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that FIGS will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Catherine Eva Spear sold 49,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total transaction of $565,972.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,857,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,136,062.62. This represents a 2.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Heather L. Hasson sold 22,874 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total transaction of $241,549.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,251,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,220,771.52. The trade was a 1.79% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 105,813 shares of company stock worth $1,168,051 in the last three months. Insiders own 29.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FIGS. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FIGS in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FIGS in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FIGS in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of FIGS by 1,876.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 7,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 7,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FIGS during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 earnings beat — FIGS reported $0.10 EPS vs. $0.02 consensus and revenue of $201.9M (up 33% YoY), signaling solid top-line momentum and margin expansion. Article Title

Q4 earnings beat — FIGS reported $0.10 EPS vs. $0.02 consensus and revenue of $201.9M (up 33% YoY), signaling solid top-line momentum and margin expansion. Positive Sentiment: Aggressive FY2026 revenue guide — management is targeting roughly $694M–$707M (around a $700M target cited publicly), well above Street consensus (~$625.6M), and flagged international expansion and margin improvement as priorities. That guidance materially raises growth expectations. Article Title

Aggressive FY2026 revenue guide — management is targeting roughly $694M–$707M (around a $700M target cited publicly), well above Street consensus (~$625.6M), and flagged international expansion and margin improvement as priorities. That guidance materially raises growth expectations. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrade — KeyCorp moved FIGS from sector weight to overweight with a $17 price target, providing third?party validation of the company’s growth trajectory. Article Title

Analyst upgrade — KeyCorp moved FIGS from sector weight to overweight with a $17 price target, providing third?party validation of the company’s growth trajectory. Neutral Sentiment: Telsey raised its price target from $9 to $15 and set a “market perform” rating — upgrade in target, but PT sits slightly below the current share price. Article Title

Telsey raised its price target from $9 to $15 and set a “market perform” rating — upgrade in target, but PT sits slightly below the current share price. Neutral Sentiment: BTIG reaffirmed a “buy” rating with a $15 target — keeps buy conviction but target is not above the current price, limiting near-term upside from that shop. Article Title

BTIG reaffirmed a “buy” rating with a $15 target — keeps buy conviction but target is not above the current price, limiting near-term upside from that shop. Neutral Sentiment: Conference call and analyst write-ups published — transcripts and call highlights provide detail on Olympic partnership, international rollout and margin levers for investors doing deeper diligence. Article Title

Conference call and analyst write-ups published — transcripts and call highlights provide detail on Olympic partnership, international rollout and margin levers for investors doing deeper diligence. Negative Sentiment: Valuation and mixed price-targets risk — FIGS trades with a high P/E and recently hit a 12?month high, leaving shares vulnerable to profit-taking; several widely cited targets (~$15) sit at or below the current price. Article Title

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer designer and retailer of medical apparel and accessories. The company offers a range of products tailored to the needs of healthcare professionals, including scrub sets, lab coats, tops, bottoms, outerwear, footwear, and performance fabrics designed for comfort, durability, and antimicrobial protection. Through its e-commerce platform and a growing network of retail stores, FIGS provides customizable uniforms and accessories with a focus on innovative materials and functional design features such as four-way stretch fabrics, moisture-wicking technology, and multiple secure pockets.

Founded in 2013 by Heather Hasson and Trina Spear, FIGS set out to disrupt the traditional medical uniform market by emphasizing both form and function.

