Spero Alex Sells 4,790 Shares of Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Stock

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) EVP Spero Alex sold 4,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $316,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Cheesecake Factory Price Performance

Cheesecake Factory stock opened at $64.78 on Friday. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a 52-week low of $42.69 and a 52-week high of $69.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.46 and its 200 day moving average is $55.22. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.02.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The restaurant operator reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $961.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $949.03 million. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 45.68%. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cheesecake Factory Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This is an increase from Cheesecake Factory’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. Cheesecake Factory’s payout ratio is presently 39.09%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CAKE. Weiss Ratings raised Cheesecake Factory from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lowered shares of Cheesecake Factory from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.81.

Institutional Trading of Cheesecake Factory

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 226.5% in the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 604 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Cheesecake Factory by 661.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 716 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Cheesecake Factory by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 632 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 973.2% in the 4th quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 880 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arax Advisory Partners purchased a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. 94.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Cheesecake Factory News

Here are the key news stories impacting Cheesecake Factory this week:

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) is an American restaurant company and distributor renowned for its full-service casual-dining concept and specialty cheesecakes. Headquartered in Calabasas Hills, California, the company operates more than 200 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory® brand across the United States, Puerto Rico and select international markets. In addition to sit-down dining, Cheesecake Factory franchised locations offer catering and take-out services, while a separate manufacturing arm supplies branded cheesecakes and desserts to supermarkets, hotels and other foodservice operators.

The origins of the brand trace back to a small cheesecake bakery founded in Detroit in the 1940s.

