Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (NASDAQ:ZION) CEO Acquires $265,635.00 in Stock

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) CEO Harris Simmons acquired 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.03 per share, with a total value of $265,635.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,317,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,771,611.79. The trade was a 0.34% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. Stock Performance

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. stock opened at $57.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Zions Bancorporation, N.A. has a twelve month low of $39.32 and a twelve month high of $66.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.82. The company has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.85.

Get Zions Bancorporation N.A. alerts:

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 12th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 12th. Zions Bancorporation, N.A.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Traub Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Torren Management LLC bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Leonteq Securities AG purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. by 75.3% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 673 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 76.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZION has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Evercore boosted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.32.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ZION

About Zions Bancorporation, N.A.

(Get Free Report)

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. is a bank holding company headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, offering a full suite of banking and financial services to individuals, businesses and institutions. Through its primary subsidiary, Zions Bank, the company provides commercial banking, retail banking and wealth management solutions designed to serve the needs of small businesses, middle?market firms and high?net?worth clients. Its service portfolio includes deposit accounts, cash?management tools, lending products, mortgage origination, treasury services and investment advisory services.

The company’s commercial banking segment delivers custom credit and treasury management services, including working capital lines of credit, equipment financing and international trade finance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation N.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation N.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.