Steven Zaninovich Acquires 590,000 Shares of Aurum Resources (ASX:AUE) Stock

Aurum Resources Limited (ASX:AUE – Get Free Report) insider Steven Zaninovich purchased 590,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.72 per share, with a total value of A$424,800.00.

Aurum Resources Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $68.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.58 and a beta of 1.66.

About Aurum Resources

Aurum Resources Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia. The company primarily explores for gold. Its flagship project comprise the Penny South project located along the Youanmi shear system. Aurum Resources Limited was incorporated in 2021 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

