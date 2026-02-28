Steven Zaninovich Acquires 590,000 Shares of Aurum Resources (ASX:AUE) Stock

Aurum Resources Limited (ASX:AUE – Get Free Report) insider Steven Zaninovich purchased 590,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.72 per share, with a total value of A$424,800.00.
Aurum Resources Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $68.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.58 and a beta of 1.66.
About Aurum Resources
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Aurum Resources
- Unlocked: Elon Musk’s Next Big IPO
- Buffett, Gates and Bezos Quietly Dumping Stocks—Here’s Why
- 1,500 Banks Just Handed the Fed Your Bank Account
- Read this or regret it forever
- Silver paying 20% dividend. Plus 68% share gains
Receive News & Ratings for Aurum Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurum Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.