Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Argus

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Argus to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

CHKP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Friday, February 13th. UBS Group set a $200.00 price target on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Weiss Ratings raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold (c)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $152.07 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $178.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.47. Check Point Software Technologies has a 1 year low of $150.17 and a 1 year high of $234.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The technology company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.63. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 38.78% and a return on equity of 38.98%. The company had revenue of $744.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $746.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Check Point Software Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.350-2.450 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 10.050-10.850 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $731,276,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,937,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,472,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766,774 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 26,561.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,233,899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $228,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,271 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 105.0% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,820,339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $337,782,000 after purchasing an additional 932,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2,413.2% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 628,858 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,135,000 after buying an additional 603,836 shares during the period. 98.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is an Israeli-founded cybersecurity company that develops, markets and supports a broad portfolio of network, cloud and endpoint security products. Founded in 1993, the company was an early pioneer of stateful inspection firewall technology and later developed a modular “software blade” approach that allowed customers to combine protection capabilities. Check Point’s product set spans physical and virtual security appliances, software and cloud-native services designed to prevent cyberattacks, protect data and simplify security management for enterprises and service providers.

Key product families include Quantum Security Gateways (on-premises and hybrid appliances), CloudGuard (cloud security posture and workload protection), Harmony (endpoint, remote access and unified endpoint security), and SandBlast (advanced threat prevention and sandboxing).

