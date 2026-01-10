Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $3.51 Million Holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF $IGM

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Free Report) by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,073 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF were worth $3,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IGM. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 969,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $122,065,000 after purchasing an additional 61,567 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 445.7% in the third quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $369,000. Milestone Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IGM opened at $131.15 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $129.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of 34.08 and a beta of 1.27. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.26 and a fifty-two week high of $135.81.

About iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index has been developed as an equity benchmark for the United States-traded, technology-related stocks. The Fund generally invests at least 90% of its assets in securities of the Index and in depositary receipts representing securities of the Index.

