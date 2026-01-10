106,600 Shares in Capital Group Global Equity ETF $CGGE Acquired by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group Global Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 106,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,282,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Capital Group Global Equity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CGGE. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Global Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Capital Group Global Equity ETF by 80.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc bought a new position in Capital Group Global Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in Capital Group Global Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Capital Group Global Equity ETF by 837.8% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 5,203 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Capital Group Global Equity ETF stock opened at $32.60 on Friday. Capital Group Global Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $22.76 and a 12-month high of $32.65. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.56.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 26th were paid a $0.1276 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 26th. This represents a yield of 40.0%.

The Capital Group Global Equity ETF (CGGE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund seeks total returns by actively managing a portfolio of companies from around the world. CGGE was launched on Jun 25, 2024 and is issued by Capital Group.

