Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases 1,442 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF $VGT

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 39.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $3,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VGT. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 210,235.8% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,487,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $986,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,367 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $773,405,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $454,530,000. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 781,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $518,297,000 after buying an additional 255,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2,925.1% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 152,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $101,106,000 after buying an additional 147,394 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Up 0.9%

NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $761.96 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $757.67 and a 200-day moving average of $728.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.25. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $451.00 and a twelve month high of $806.99.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in three areas: technology software and services, including companies that develop software in various fields (such as the Internet, applications, systems, databases, and/or home entertainment), and companies that provide information technology consulting and services, data processing, and outsourced services; technology hardware and equipment, including manufacturers and distributors of communications equipment, computers and peripherals and electronic equipment, and semiconductors and semiconductor equipment manufacturers.

