Park Avenue Securities LLC Takes $2.95 Million Position in DoorDash, Inc. $DASH

Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,946,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DASH. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash in the second quarter worth about $1,185,576,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,190,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,153,768,000 after buying an additional 1,792,799 shares during the period. Scge Management L.P. purchased a new position in DoorDash in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $267,463,000. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in DoorDash in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $259,154,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in DoorDash by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,633,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,084,000 after acquiring an additional 797,849 shares during the period. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DoorDash alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DASH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on DoorDash from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on DoorDash from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Zacks Research cut DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of DoorDash from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Argus reduced their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DoorDash presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.94.

DoorDash News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting DoorDash this week:

Positive Sentiment: Management publicly pushed back on a viral hoax about driver scoring, reducing short?term regulatory/PR uncertainty and showing active reputation management. Article Title

Management publicly pushed back on a viral hoax about driver scoring, reducing short?term regulatory/PR uncertainty and showing active reputation management. Positive Sentiment: DoorDash banned a driver alleged to have used AI images to fake deliveries — a sign the company is enforcing fraud controls that protect marketplace integrity and merchant trust. Article Title

DoorDash banned a driver alleged to have used AI images to fake deliveries — a sign the company is enforcing fraud controls that protect marketplace integrity and merchant trust. Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research nudged several longer?term estimates higher (notably FY2027 / Q4 2027), suggesting some analyst expectation of stronger earnings further out. Zacks Research

Zacks Research nudged several longer?term estimates higher (notably FY2027 / Q4 2027), suggesting some analyst expectation of stronger earnings further out. Neutral Sentiment: DoorDash set its Q4 and full?year 2025 results release for Feb. 18 — this is the nearest company?specific catalyst that could move the stock via results and guidance. Article Title

DoorDash set its Q4 and full?year 2025 results release for Feb. 18 — this is the nearest company?specific catalyst that could move the stock via results and guidance. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage and marketing highlights (CES/commerce media stories) reinforce growth initiatives — positive for longer?term TAM expansion but not an immediate earnings driver. Article Title

Coverage and marketing highlights (CES/commerce media stories) reinforce growth initiatives — positive for longer?term TAM expansion but not an immediate earnings driver. Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research maintained a “Strong Sell” and issued several near?term EPS downgrades (Q1/Q2/Q3 2026 and parts of 2027), creating an analyst headwind that can pressure the stock. Zacks Research

Zacks Research maintained a “Strong Sell” and issued several near?term EPS downgrades (Q1/Q2/Q3 2026 and parts of 2027), creating an analyst headwind that can pressure the stock. Negative Sentiment: Significant insider selling: multiple directors and CEO Tony Xu disclosed multi?million dollar sales in early January — large insider dispositions often prompt investor caution about near?term outlook. Director Sale Article Director Sale Article 2 CEO Form 4

Significant insider selling: multiple directors and CEO Tony Xu disclosed multi?million dollar sales in early January — large insider dispositions often prompt investor caution about near?term outlook. Negative Sentiment: Serious safety/PR risk: reports that a DoorDash driver allegedly assaulted a 75?year?old veteran (leaving him in a coma) increase potential liability, regulatory scrutiny, and reputational damage. Article Title

DoorDash Stock Down 3.8%

Shares of NASDAQ DASH opened at $215.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $217.70 and a 200-day moving average of $241.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.42 and a beta of 1.70. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.40 and a 12 month high of $285.50.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.13). DoorDash had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at DoorDash

In related news, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 1,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total value of $330,557.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 184,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,691,062.89. The trade was a 0.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 16,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $3,833,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,000. This represents a 91.74% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 642,011 shares of company stock worth $136,832,543 in the last three months. 5.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About DoorDash

(Free Report)

DoorDash, Inc operates a technology-driven logistics and food-delivery marketplace that connects consumers, merchants and independent delivery contractors. The company’s core service enables customers to order from local restaurants and retailers through its app and website while DoorDash handles last-mile fulfillment via its network of drivers, known as “Dashers.” Over time the platform has broadened beyond restaurant deliveries to include groceries, convenience items and retail deliveries, positioning DoorDash as a broader on-demand logistics provider for consumer goods.

In addition to its marketplace, DoorDash offers a suite of products and services for consumers and businesses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.