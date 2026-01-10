KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Sells 40,600 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. $DOC

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS lessened its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 220,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 40,600 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $4,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the second quarter worth about $140,558,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 584.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 9,218,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,405,000 after buying an additional 7,872,150 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 7,444.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,923,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,871,000 after acquiring an additional 3,871,201 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,024,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $350,621,000 after acquiring an additional 3,540,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,764,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $136,785,000 after acquiring an additional 2,477,307 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DOC has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $17.00 target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.67.

Healthpeak Properties Price Performance

Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $16.72 on Friday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.71 and a 12-month high of $21.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a PE ratio of -334.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.12.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $705.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.65 million. Healthpeak Properties had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a negative return on equity of 0.44%. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Healthpeak Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.810-1.870 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.1017 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,440.00%.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in healthcare-related real estate. Headquartered in Irvine, California, the company owns, develops and acquires a diversified portfolio of properties that cater to the evolving needs of the healthcare industry. Its investments span life science research facilities, medical office buildings and senior housing communities, positioning Healthpeak as a key provider of specialized real estate assets.

Within its life science segment, Healthpeak develops and leases laboratory and research space to biotechnology, pharmaceutical and other life science companies.

