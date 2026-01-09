Cosmos Health (NASDAQ:COSM) CEO Buys $81,218.80 in Stock

Cosmos Health Inc. (NASDAQ:COSM – Get Free Report) CEO Grigorios Siokas purchased 156,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.52 per share, for a total transaction of $81,218.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 7,131,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,708,532.88. The trade was a 2.24% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Grigorios Siokas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 7th, Grigorios Siokas acquired 124,880 shares of Cosmos Health stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.52 per share, for a total transaction of $64,937.60.

On Tuesday, January 6th, Grigorios Siokas bought 133,953 shares of Cosmos Health stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.54 per share, with a total value of $72,334.62.

On Friday, December 19th, Grigorios Siokas purchased 88,314 shares of Cosmos Health stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.49 per share, with a total value of $43,273.86.

On Monday, December 15th, Grigorios Siokas purchased 168,472 shares of Cosmos Health stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.42 per share, for a total transaction of $70,758.24.

On Friday, November 28th, Grigorios Siokas acquired 76,360 shares of Cosmos Health stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.64 per share, with a total value of $48,870.40.

On Tuesday, November 25th, Grigorios Siokas bought 55,732 shares of Cosmos Health stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.63 per share, with a total value of $35,111.16.

On Friday, November 21st, Grigorios Siokas purchased 56,080 shares of Cosmos Health stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.68 per share, for a total transaction of $38,134.40.

On Thursday, November 20th, Grigorios Siokas acquired 51,315 shares of Cosmos Health stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.62 per share, with a total value of $31,815.30.

On Wednesday, November 19th, Grigorios Siokas acquired 61,614 shares of Cosmos Health stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.65 per share, for a total transaction of $40,049.10.

COSM stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $0.57. The company had a trading volume of 790,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,677. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Cosmos Health Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.28 and a 12-month high of $1.32. The stock has a market cap of $21.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 5.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.73.

Cosmos Health ( NASDAQ:COSM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $17.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.40 million. Cosmos Health had a negative net margin of 31.01% and a negative return on equity of 33.19%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cosmos Health Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cosmos Health stock. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cosmos Health Inc. (NASDAQ:COSM – Free Report) by 133.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 225,507 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 128,776 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.65% of Cosmos Health worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on COSM. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Cosmos Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Cosmos Health to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Cosmos Health currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Cosmos Health Company Profile

Cosmos Health Inc manufactures, develops, and trades branded nutraceutical products in Greece, the United Kingdom, Croatia, Bulgaria, Cayman Islands, and Cyprus. It offers medicines, OTC medicines, nutraceutical products, vitamins, minerals and dietary, health care products, medical devices, baby products, and others under the Sky Premium Life and Mediterranation brand names. The company serves wholesale distributors and other healthcare providers, such as clinics, government agencies, independent retail and specialty pharmacies and independent specialty distributors.

