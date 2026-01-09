Analyzing SUNation Energy (NASDAQ:SUNE) and W2 Energy (OTCMKTS:AEPT)

SUNation Energy (NASDAQ:SUNE – Get Free Report) and W2 Energy (OTCMKTS:AEPT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.2% of SUNation Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.3% of W2 Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of SUNation Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

SUNation Energy has a beta of 3.36, indicating that its stock price is 236% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, W2 Energy has a beta of -0.31, indicating that its stock price is 131% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SUNation Energy -33.82% -120.96% -44.19% W2 Energy N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares SUNation Energy and W2 Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for SUNation Energy and W2 Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SUNation Energy 1 0 0 0 1.00 W2 Energy 0 0 0 0 0.00

Given W2 Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe W2 Energy is more favorable than SUNation Energy.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SUNation Energy and W2 Energy”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SUNation Energy $56.86 million 0.06 -$15.85 million ($109.97) -0.01 W2 Energy $23.81 million 0.00 N/A N/A N/A

W2 Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SUNation Energy.

Summary

SUNation Energy beats W2 Energy on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SUNation Energy

SUNation Energy Inc. is focused on local and regional solar, storage and energy services companies. Its portfolio of brands provides homeowners and businesses of all sizes with an end-to-end product offering spanning solar, battery storage and grid services. SUNation Energy Inc., formerly known as Pineapple Energy, is based in RONKONKOMA, N.Y.

About W2 Energy

American Environmental Partners, Inc., through its subsidiaries, sources, treats, and distributes reclaimed water in the United States. It engages in the designing, construction, and operation of regional water treatment facilities that serve industrial, energy, and government sectors. The company also focuses on drilling, operating, and partnership opportunities in the upstream oil and gas space. It also provides geotechnical services; educational marketing platforms of podcasts and videography; and construction, drilling, flowback, completions, and well-site services. The company was formerly known as American Energy Partners, Inc. and changed its name to American Environmental Partners, Inc. in October 2023. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is based in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania.

