Head-To-Head Comparison: Biotricity (OTCMKTS:BTCY) vs. 111 (NASDAQ:YI)

111 (NASDAQ:YI – Get Free Report) and Biotricity (OTCMKTS:BTCY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares 111 and Biotricity”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get 111 alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 111 $13.58 billion 0.00 -$1.42 million ($0.84) -3.29 Biotricity $12.06 million 0.74 -$8.42 million ($0.17) -1.88

Institutional & Insider Ownership

111 has higher revenue and earnings than Biotricity. 111 is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Biotricity, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

21.3% of 111 shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.9% of Biotricity shares are held by institutional investors. 43.9% of 111 shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.1% of Biotricity shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for 111 and Biotricity, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 111 1 0 0 0 1.00 Biotricity 0 0 0 0 0.00

Volatility and Risk

111 has a beta of 0.51, suggesting that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Biotricity has a beta of 1.4, suggesting that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares 111 and Biotricity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 111 -0.52% N/A -2.70% Biotricity -30.02% N/A -75.50%

Summary

111 beats Biotricity on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 111

(Get Free Report)

111, Inc. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and medical services through online retail pharmacy and indirectly through offline pharmacy network. It operates through the B2C and B2B segments. The B2C segment engages in the sale of pharmaceutical and other health and wellness products directly to consumers through 1 Drugstore and its offline pharmacies. The B2B segment includes the sale of pharmaceutical products to pharmacy customers through 1 Drug Mall. The company was founded by Gang Yu and Jun Ling Liu in May 2013 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

About Biotricity

(Get Free Report)

Biotricity, Inc., a medical technology company, provides biometric data monitoring solutions in the United States. The company focuses on delivery of remote monitoring solutions to medical, healthcare, and consumer markets, including diagnostic and post-diagnostic solutions for lifestyle and chronic illnesses. It offers Bioflux mobile cardiac telemetry solution, an integrated ECG device; and ECG analysis software that analyzes and synthesizes patient ECG monitoring data, as well as software components. The company is based in Redwood City, California.

Receive News & Ratings for 111 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 111 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.