Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for January 9th (AMH, ANIK, BBNX, BLDP, CFLT, CHRD, CLNN, CRC, DCTH, EMR)

Posted by on Jan 9th, 2026

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, January 9th:

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) had its market perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. BMO Capital Markets currently has a $37.00 price target on the stock.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Barrington Research. The firm currently has a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Beta Bionics (NASDAQ:BBNX) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corporation from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) was downgraded by analysts at TD Cowen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) was downgraded by analysts at Citizens Jmp from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD) was downgraded by analysts at Pickering Energy Partners from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at D. Boral Capital. They currently have a $23.00 target price on the stock.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) was downgraded by analysts at Pickering Energy Partners from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) was downgraded by analysts at TD Cowen from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $150.00 price target on the stock.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EPRX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at BTIG Research. BTIG Research currently has a $88.00 price target on the stock.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Argus.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $32.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $26.00.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $108.00 target price on the stock.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $55.00 price target on the stock.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $38.00 price target on the stock.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at TD Cowen. TD Cowen currently has a $2.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $4.00.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at BTIG Research. They currently have a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Societe Generale Group (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) was downgraded by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a buy rating to a reduce rating.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Barrington Research. They currently have a $182.00 price target on the stock.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corporation from a buy rating to an underperform rating.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) was downgraded by analysts at Vertical Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $220.00 price target on the stock.

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $21.00 price target on the stock.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Benchmark Co.. Benchmark Co. currently has a $150.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $120.00.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $26.75 target price on the stock.

VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at D. Boral Capital. They currently have a $3.00 price target on the stock.

Virax Biolabs Group (NASDAQ:VRAX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $1.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $3.00.

Xeris Biopharma (NASDAQ:XERS) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $10.00 price target on the stock.

