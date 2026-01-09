Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for January 9th (AMH, ANIK, BBNX, BLDP, CFLT, CHRD, CLNN, CRC, DCTH, EMR)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, January 9th:

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) had its market perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. BMO Capital Markets currently has a $37.00 price target on the stock.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Barrington Research. The firm currently has a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Beta Bionics (NASDAQ:BBNX)

was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corporation from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) was downgraded by analysts at TD Cowen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) was downgraded by analysts at Citizens Jmp from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD) was downgraded by analysts at Pickering Energy Partners from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at D. Boral Capital. They currently have a $23.00 target price on the stock.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) was downgraded by analysts at Pickering Energy Partners from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) was downgraded by analysts at TD Cowen from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $150.00 price target on the stock.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EPRX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at BTIG Research. BTIG Research currently has a $88.00 price target on the stock.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Argus.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $32.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $26.00.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $108.00 target price on the stock.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $55.00 price target on the stock.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $38.00 price target on the stock.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at TD Cowen. TD Cowen currently has a $2.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $4.00.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at BTIG Research. They currently have a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Societe Generale Group (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) was downgraded by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a buy rating to a reduce rating.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Barrington Research. They currently have a $182.00 price target on the stock.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corporation from a buy rating to an underperform rating.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) was downgraded by analysts at Vertical Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $220.00 price target on the stock.

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $21.00 price target on the stock.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Benchmark Co.. Benchmark Co. currently has a $150.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $120.00.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $26.75 target price on the stock.

VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at D. Boral Capital. They currently have a $3.00 price target on the stock.

Virax Biolabs Group (NASDAQ:VRAX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $1.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $3.00.

Xeris Biopharma (NASDAQ:XERS) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $10.00 price target on the stock.

