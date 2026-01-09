Coca-Cola HBC’s (CCH) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Financial Group

Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 4,400 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 4,485 to GBX 4,470 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola HBC has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,147.

Shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock traded up GBX 13.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 3,931.80. The company had a trading volume of 284,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,927,594. Coca-Cola HBC has a 1-year low of GBX 2,690 and a 1-year high of GBX 4,102. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3,707.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 3,720.62. The stock has a market cap of £14.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.31, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

In other news, insider Pantelis Lekkas bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 3,450 per share, with a total value of £345,000. Also, insider Zoran Bogdanovic sold 1,009 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,857, for a total transaction of £38,917.13. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 10,450 shares of company stock worth $36,141,472. 99.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Coca-Cola HBC is a growth-focused consumer packaged goods business and strategic bottling partner of The Coca-Cola Company. We open up moments that refresh us all, by creating value for our stakeholders and supporting the socio-economic development of the communities in which we operate. With a vision to be the leading 24/7 beverage partner, we offer drinks for all occasions around the clock and work together with our customers to serve 750 million consumers across a broad geographic footprint of 29 countries.

