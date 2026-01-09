Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) Upgraded at Berenberg Bank

Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a GBX 415 price target on the retailer’s stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 412. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.56% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MKS. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 360 target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 440 to GBX 450 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 435 price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Friday, November 7th. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marks and Spencer Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 415.83.

Get Marks and Spencer Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Marks and Spencer Group

Marks and Spencer Group Stock Performance

LON:MKS traded up GBX 8.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 353. 14,196,066 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,994,234. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.00, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.82. Marks and Spencer Group has a one year low of GBX 315.30 and a one year high of GBX 417.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 341.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 352.03. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 392.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.62.

Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The retailer reported GBX 6.60 EPS for the quarter. Marks and Spencer Group had a return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 3.77%. Analysts anticipate that Marks and Spencer Group will post 26.0113154 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Marks and Spencer Group

In other news, insider Sean Doyle bought 2,526 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 334 per share, for a total transaction of £8,436.84. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marks and Spencer Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

M&S has a heritage of quality, innovation and value for money and has been voted the UK’s most trusted brand. From these foundations, M&S is reshaping for sustainable profitable growth and value creation.

We operate as a family of businesses, selling high-quality, great-value, own-brand products and services, alongside a carefully selected range of third-party brands. We do this through a network of stores and websites globally, and together, across our stores, support centres, warehouses and supply chain, our 65,000 colleagues serve over 30 million customers each year.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marks and Spencer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marks and Spencer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.