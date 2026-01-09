Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) Upgraded at Berenberg Bank

Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a GBX 415 price target on the retailer’s stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 412. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.56% from the company’s current price.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on MKS. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 360 target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 440 to GBX 450 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 435 price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Friday, November 7th. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marks and Spencer Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 415.83.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Marks and Spencer Group
Marks and Spencer Group Stock Performance
Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The retailer reported GBX 6.60 EPS for the quarter. Marks and Spencer Group had a return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 3.77%. Analysts anticipate that Marks and Spencer Group will post 26.0113154 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Transactions at Marks and Spencer Group
In other news, insider Sean Doyle bought 2,526 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 334 per share, for a total transaction of £8,436.84. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Marks and Spencer Group Company Profile
M&S has a heritage of quality, innovation and value for money and has been voted the UK’s most trusted brand. From these foundations, M&S is reshaping for sustainable profitable growth and value creation.
We operate as a family of businesses, selling high-quality, great-value, own-brand products and services, alongside a carefully selected range of third-party brands. We do this through a network of stores and websites globally, and together, across our stores, support centres, warehouses and supply chain, our 65,000 colleagues serve over 30 million customers each year.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Marks and Spencer Group
- Elon Taking SpaceX Public! $100 Pre-IPO Opportunity!
- Do not delete, read immediately
- This stock gets a 94 out of 100
- First Time Since 2007: All Warnings Active
- How the Rich Retire
Receive News & Ratings for Marks and Spencer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marks and Spencer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.