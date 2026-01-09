Associated British Foods’ (ABF) “Underperform” Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group

Associated British Foods (LON:ABF – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Friday,Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 1,650 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 11.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ABF. Citigroup boosted their target price on Associated British Foods from GBX 1,830 to GBX 1,840 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Associated British Foods to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from GBX 2,130 to GBX 2,000 in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Associated British Foods from GBX 2,215 to GBX 2,095 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of GBX 1,931.

Shares of Associated British Foods stock traded up GBX 9 on Friday, reaching GBX 1,859. The stock had a trading volume of 2,399,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,529,364. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,141.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,148.77. The company has a market cap of £13.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.24. Associated British Foods has a 1 year low of GBX 1,818.87 and a 1 year high of GBX 2,359. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.88.

Associated British Foods (LON:ABF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported GBX 174.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Associated British Foods had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 13.07%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Associated British Foods will post 188.0990415 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Eoin Tonge sold 34,818 shares of Associated British Foods stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,103, for a total value of £732,222.54. Also, insider George G. Weston sold 43,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,103, for a total transaction of £918,169.80. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Associated British Foods is a diversified international food, ingredients and retail group with sales of £13.9bn, 128,000 employees and operations in 53 countries across Europe, Africa, the Americas, Asia and Australia.

Our purpose is to provide safe, nutritious, affordable food, and clothing that is great value for money. With the breadth of our business, our brands and global reach, ABF aims to consistently deliver value to its stakeholders.

Our business is split into five segments: Grocery; Sugar; Agriculture; Ingredients; and Retail.

