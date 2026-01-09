Citigroup Issues Positive Forecast for HSBC (LON:HSBA) Stock Price

HSBC (LON:HSBA – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Citigroup from GBX 1,240 to GBX 1,320 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.72% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,070 price objective on shares of HSBC in a report on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of HSBC from GBX 950 to GBX 1,050 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of HSBC from GBX 1,010 to GBX 1,060 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,074.17.
