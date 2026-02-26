Ipsos SA (OTCMKTS:IPSOF) Short Interest Up 204.5% in February

Ipsos SA (OTCMKTS:IPSOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 18,513 shares, an increase of 204.5% from the January 29th total of 6,079 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

OTCMKTS IPSOF remained flat at $37.22 during trading hours on Thursday. Ipsos has a 1 year low of $35.50 and a 1 year high of $53.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.75.

Ipsos SA is a global market research and consulting firm headquartered in Paris, France. Established in 1975 by Didier Truchot and Jean-Marc Lech, the company has grown into one of the world’s leading providers of market intelligence, opinion polling, and data analytics. Ipsos serves a broad spectrum of industries, offering insights that inform corporate strategy, public policy and social research.

The firm’s core services include quantitative and qualitative research methodologies such as brand health tracking, advertising testing, customer experience measurement, media and digital analytics, and public affairs polling.

