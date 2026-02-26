GMO International Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTI) Short Interest Up 220.6% in February

GMO International Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTI – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 44,970 shares, an increase of 220.6% from the January 29th total of 14,029 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 62,598 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 62,598 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

GMO International Quality ETF Price Performance

GMO International Quality ETF stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $27.93. The company had a trading volume of 34,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,343. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.25. The firm has a market cap of $273.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.06 and a beta of 0.98. GMO International Quality ETF has a 12-month low of $21.41 and a 12-month high of $28.15.

GMO International Quality ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.0326 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 30th. GMO International Quality ETF’s dividend payout ratio is presently -19.12%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GMO International Quality ETF

About GMO International Quality ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of GMO International Quality ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in GMO International Quality ETF by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in GMO International Quality ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in GMO International Quality ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $314,000. Finally, RPS Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of GMO International Quality ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $425,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.01% of the company’s stock.

The GMO International Quality ETF (QLTI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed, investing in non-US equities that the adviser deems to be high quality. The fund focuses on companies with strong cash flows, targeting investments with high return potential. QLTI was launched on Oct 28, 2024 and is issued by GMO.

