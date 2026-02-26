GMO International Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTI) Short Interest Up 220.6% in February

GMO International Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTI – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 44,970 shares, an increase of 220.6% from the January 29th total of 14,029 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 62,598 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 62,598 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
GMO International Quality ETF Price Performance
GMO International Quality ETF stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $27.93. The company had a trading volume of 34,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,343. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.25. The firm has a market cap of $273.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.06 and a beta of 0.98. GMO International Quality ETF has a 12-month low of $21.41 and a 12-month high of $28.15.
GMO International Quality ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.0326 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 30th. GMO International Quality ETF’s dividend payout ratio is presently -19.12%.
About GMO International Quality ETF
The GMO International Quality ETF (QLTI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed, investing in non-US equities that the adviser deems to be high quality. The fund focuses on companies with strong cash flows, targeting investments with high return potential. QLTI was launched on Oct 28, 2024 and is issued by GMO.
